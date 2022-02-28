Balakrishna's NBK107, Directed by Gopichand Malineni, a Remake of Kannada Film?

Nandamuri Balakrishna, whose last film Akhanda performed well at the box office, is currently busy shooting for NBK107 directed by Gopichand Malineni. The latest buzz around the film is that it’s a remake of a superhit Kannada movie.

While nothing of this sort has been confirmed by the makers, the fans on the internet are speculating NBK107 is going to be a remake. The puja ceremony of this film has already been conducted and the shooting has begun.

Balayya’s first look from the film has also been released, and it received a good response. In the first look, Balayya was seen in a black shirt, lungi and black sunglasses. The film has been shot in Sircilla and the first poster is from a fight sequence. Shruti Haasan is playing the lead role opposite Balakrishna in the film. Kannada actor Duniya Vijay will be playing the villain while Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will also be seen in an important role.

The film is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar. S Thaman is working on the music of the film while cinematography is being handled by Rishi Punjabi. The fans are super excited about this film for multiple reasons, the most important being the collaboration of Balayya and Gopichand.

Akhanda’s success came as a big relief for not just the makers of the film but also the industry. It was also a relief since there were doubts whether the audience would turn up in the theatres or not.

However, the film has made a good collection till now and will soon complete 100 days in some theatres, a big milestone in the digital age. Now, Akhanda is streaming on Disney+Hotstar, and it has been received well there too.

