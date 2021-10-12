Balakrishna’s Next With ‘Krack’ Director Likely To Be Titled 'Jai Balayya'

Telugu film star Nandamuri Balakrishna has, for his venture, joined hands with director Gopichand Malineni who, earlier this year, delivered the hit film “Krack" starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan. The film was announced on Balakrishna’s birthday on June 10 with the tentative title “NBK 107", which means it will be the 107th film of Balakrishna. However, now it seems that the makers will go ahead with “Jai Balayya" as the title for the movie.

“Jai Balayya" is a slogan chanted by the 61-year-old’s fans in the actor’s support as he is lovingly called Balayya. Film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, on Twitter, said that the makers were likely to go ahead with this title.

Mythri Movie Makers, which has produced Mirchi, Janatha Garage and Rangasthalam, will be bankrolling the film. Gopichand is said to have written a strong script based on true incidents. Thaman S will be handling the music department for ‘NBK 107’.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna will next be seen in the action flick ‘Akhanda. The film is directed by Boyapati Srinu, and features Pragya Jaiswal opposite Balakrishna, with Srikanth also in an important role. Balakrishna will be seen portraying a double role in the movie. Akhanda is expected to hit theatres next year.

The 61-year-old actor has not had box office success for quite some time now. His last outing Ruler, an action drama directed by K.S. Ravikumar bombed at the box office. The 2019 film had Vedhika and Sonal Chouhan as the female leads.

Before that, he appeared in a two-part film series, a biopic on his father N.T. Rama Rao. He portrayed the role of his father in the two films that were released a month apart in January and February 2019. Both the films, however, met with negative reviews and could not perform well commercially.

