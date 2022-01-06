Balakrishna’s Unstoppable With NBK Bags 5th Spot on IMDB's Top 10 Indian TV Shows List

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s talk show, Unstoppable with NBK, streaming on Telugu OTT platform Aha has featured in IMBb’s top 10 Indian TV reality shows. The show, which marked Balakrishna’s debut as an OTT series host, premiered on November 4, 2021. Within three months, the show has been mentioned on the IMDb list. The show has bagged the fifth spot on the list. IMDb (www.imdb.com) is the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities.

OTT platform Aha extended gratitude to viewers who gave the “unstoppable response” to the show.

While listing the show on number 5 in top Reality-TV, India list, IMDb said, “In the Show, Nandamuri Balakrishna interacts with other celebrities and colleagues in the Telugu Film Industry called Tollywood.”

Unstoppable with NBK is a celebrity talk show hosted by actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. In every episode, he interacts with different celebrities. So far, 7 episodes have been released by the makers on Aha. Producer Allu Aravind, actor Ravi Teja, director SS Rajamouli have graced the show.

Actor Rana Daggubati will be seen in the next episode of the show which will be available for streaming on January 7. The show also features a live audience watching the conversation between host Balakrishna and other celebrities.

The makers had earlier promoted the show by calling it the Baap of all Talk shows. They assert that the show will always be engaging, entertaining and will have many rollercoaster emotional rides.

Shows listed in the top 10 of IMDb Reality-TV, India list are (in ascending order - Shark Tank India, Bigg Boss Telugu, Bigg Boss, Fabulous lives of Bollywood wives, Unstoppable with NBK, The Big Picture, Indian Matchmaking, MTV Roadies, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Dance Plus.

