Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bala's New Song 'Naah Goriye' Brings Original Singer Harddy Sandhu Back on Screen

Ayushmann Khurrana's next film Bala's new song Naah Goriye is a remix of Harrdy Sandhu's 2018 party anthem Naah.

News18.com

Updated:October 25, 2019, 4:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bala's New Song 'Naah Goriye' Brings Original Singer Harddy Sandhu Back on Screen
Ayushmann Khurrana's next film Bala's new song Naah Goriye is a remix of Harrdy Sandhu's 2018 party anthem Naah.

In this age of remixes, Ayushman Khurrana's upcoming film Bala also has one, and it is none other than Harddy Sandhu's popular song Naah. The song has now been remixed to include the voice of Swasti Mehul and is called Naah Goriye. The glamorous music video features popular Punjabi film star, Sonam Bajwa.

In the music video, we see a "sexy side to Bala." Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen dressed in a black suit. The video also features Harrdy Sandhu, who can be seen dancing with Khurrana and Bajwa.

Check out the music video:

The original 2018 song by Harddy Sandhu featured Nora Fatehi in the music video, whose dance moves created quite a social media frenzy. The song went on to become one of the biggest party anthems of the year.

Check out the original version:

Bala, directed by Amar Kaushik, is a film about a prematurely balding man. Apart from Khurrana, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. It is slated to be released on November 7, 2019.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram