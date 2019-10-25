Bala's New Song 'Naah Goriye' Brings Original Singer Harddy Sandhu Back on Screen

In this age of remixes, Ayushman Khurrana's upcoming film Bala also has one, and it is none other than Harddy Sandhu's popular song Naah. The song has now been remixed to include the voice of Swasti Mehul and is called Naah Goriye. The glamorous music video features popular Punjabi film star, Sonam Bajwa.

In the music video, we see a "sexy side to Bala." Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen dressed in a black suit. The video also features Harrdy Sandhu, who can be seen dancing with Khurrana and Bajwa.

Check out the music video:

The original 2018 song by Harddy Sandhu featured Nora Fatehi in the music video, whose dance moves created quite a social media frenzy. The song went on to become one of the biggest party anthems of the year.

Check out the original version:

Bala, directed by Amar Kaushik, is a film about a prematurely balding man. Apart from Khurrana, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. It is slated to be released on November 7, 2019.

