Bala's 'Varmaa' Starring Dhruv Vikram Leaked Online by TamilRockers

Arjun Reddy's Tamil remake titled Varmaa starring Dhruv Vikram was scheduled for a premiere on OTT platform today. Unfortunately, the highly-awaited release became prey to the infamous piracy website Tamilrockers. The film was leaked on the same day when it was scheduled for streaming.

It was announced that the original cut version of the romantic drama by Bala will be released for the first time for audiences on a digital streaming platform called Simply South. Varmaa features Megha Choudhary playing the female lead. The movie is produced by Mukesh Mehta's E4 Entertainment. The music for this film is composed by Radhan M.

Varmaa was never released due to apparent creative differences. The film was entirely remade with a changed cast. It was titled Adithya Varma and was helmed by Gireesaaya. It had Banita Sandhu essay the part originally played by Shalini. Dhruv Vikram, son of Kollywood superstar Vikram, made his acting debut with the 2019 film Adithya Varma.

The original film, Arjun Reddy released in 2017 was headlined by Vijay Deverakonda and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

This is not the first time that the piracy website Tamilrockers has leaked a film. Previously, many big films have struggled with similar commotion caused by the site. Nishabdam, Ka Pae Ranasingam, Bigil, Penguin and Ponmagal Vandhal among others are some recent titles that fell prey to piracy.

Several Bollywood, Tollywood and Mollywood films have also faced similar troubles due to the notorious site. In 2018, Producers Guild Of India shared a press release to address the need of controlling piracy of films in the country.