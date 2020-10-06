Bala's Version of Dhruv Vikram Starrer 'Varmaa' Debuts on OTT

The Tamil remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy starring Dhruv Vikram will premiere on October 6. Titled Varmaa, the romantic drama directed by Bala, will stream on OTT platform called Simply South. Varmaa was the first ever Tamil remake version of the Vijay Devarakonda starrer. Due to creative differences, the film was stalled and was entirely re-shot later.

The post on the official Twitter handle of Simply South reads, "Get ready to watch Director Bala's much-awaited #Varmaa. World premiere on 6th October, exclusively only on Simply South! (sic)."

The original version made by Bala was not given a green signal and therefore it never saw the light of the day. Bala, following this, decided to disassociate himself from the project voluntarily.

The cast for the second Tamil version was changed with Dhruv Vikram being retained as the lead. The second project was given the title, Adithya Varma and was directed by Gireesaaya.

For the first time, viewers will see the original cut version by Bala on the OTT site, October 6 onwards.

Arjun Reddy was remade in Hindi. The 2019 film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga was titled Kabir Singh. It had Shahid Kapoor play the titular role with Kiara Advani as the female protagonist.

Dhruv debuted with Adithya Varma last year. He was paired with Banita Sandhu in the film. The actor has directed a short film called Goodnight Charlie which is available on YouTube.

He will be seen sharing screen space with his father, Chiyaan Vikram in Kartik Subbaraj’s next. The film is tentatively titled Chiyaan 60 as it would be Vikram’s 60th film in his career.

Vikram, on the other hand, has Cobra waiting for release. His next project titled Dhruva Natchathiram Films got delayed. Vikram also has Mahavir Karna and Ponniyin Selvan in his kitty.