'Balekempa' Withdrawn from MAMI Film Festival After Director Accused of Sexual Assault
This comes a day after the organisers of Dharamshala International Film Festival announced that 'Balekampa' will not be screened at the festival.
Balekempa is a 2018 Kannada drama film written and directed by Ere Gowda.
Mumbai: After a budding screenwriter shared her account of sexual harassment by the acclaimed Kannada film director Ere Gowda, Zoo Entertainment, the producer of his film "Balekempa" has withdrawn it from Jio MAMI 20th Mumbai Film Festival with Star.
"The producers of 'Balekempa' have withdrawn the film from the festival and have issued an official statement. The film will not screen at Jio MAMI With Star 2018," read a tweet posted on the festival's official Twitter account on Wednesday.
The statement read: "We find the allegation shocking, and are deeply disturbed and saddened. As the producers of 'Balekempa', directed by Ere Gowda, we feel a need to take decisive action regarding how we wish to take things forward with the film.
"As of now, we are withdrawing the film from all its festival commitments until we have further clarity on the facts."
This comes a day after the organisers of Dharamshala International Film Festival announced that "Balekampa" will not be screened at the festival.
