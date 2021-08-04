Balika Vadhu 2: Meet Shreya Patel as 'Anandi' and Vansh Sayani as 'Jigar'

Balika Vadhu 2 traces the story of two friends, Premji played by Sunny Pancholi and Khimji depicted by Anshul Trivedi. Khimji’s wife gives birth to a girl, Anandi, while a little boy Jigar is born to Premji. Later Anandi and Jigar are married to each other in a Baal Vivah. Shreya Patel, who is playing the role of Anandi, says, “My family always told me about the special place the character of Anandi holds in the hearts of many Indians. I am extremely excited as well as a little nervous to play a character that left such an impact on everyone. My character of Anandi in many ways is like who I am, she is brave, happy and loves doing garba. I eagerly look forward to the new journey."

She assured that the new season is going to be very different from the original. She said that this time Anandi is brave, believes in living life to the fullest.

On the other hand, Anandi’s husband Jigar, played by Vansh Sayani, said, “When I got selected for the role of Jigar I couldn’t contain my happiness. My parents, too, were very excited. Balika Vadhu is such a special show, it is seen in every corner of the country." He continued about his similarities with the character. “Jigar is studious like me. My parents allow me to do acting because I am good at studies. The only difference is that he is very stubborn. Also, I enjoy working Shreya, while Jigar hates Anandi.”

Balika Vadhu 2 premiere on Colors starting August 9. The socio-drama will introduce the viewers to a new Anandi and the challenges that she faces as a child bride.

