Balika Vadhu 2 Once Again Revolves Around the Evils of Child Marriage

Balika Vadhu, that addressed the regressive customs of child marriage, widow-remarriage and other age-old beliefs in the society and became one of the most popular serials, is going to come up with its second season - Balika Vadhu 2. Avika Gor, who played the role of young Anandi opposite Avinash Mukherjee in the original, said, “Through Balika Vadhu, we witnessed the challenges faced by child brides. It changed the perception of millions across the country. The social drama was a long and beautiful journey. A lot of girls are still fighting this battle of being in a child marriage every day and season 2 will be an inspiration to them. I request audiences to give the same amount of love to new Anandi."

Speaking about the show, producers Sunjoy Wadhwa and Comall Wadhwa said, “We have always believed in the power of stories and the change that they can bring. This time through Balika Vadhu, we will take viewers to the nooks and corners of Gujarat to tell the story of new Anandi."

According to the latest promo released by the makers, Balika Vadhu 2 traces the story of two friends, Premji played by Sunny Pancholi and Khimji depicted by Anshul Trivedi. Khimji’s wife gives birth to a girl, Anandi, while a little boy Jigar is born to Premji. Later Anandi and Jigar are married to each other in a Baal Vivah.

The socio-drama will feature child actors Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayani in the lead roles of Anandi and Jigar. During the virtual press conference, Shreya said, “I am extremely excited as well as a little nervous to play a character that left such an impact on everyone. My character of Anandi in many ways is like who I am, she is brave, happy and loves doing garba." Vansh added, Balika Vadhu is such a special show, it is seen in every corner of the country."

Balika Vadhu 2 will air from August 9 on Colors.

