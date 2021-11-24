Balika Vadhu 2: Set Photos Confirm Roles of Shivangi Joshi, Randeep Rai

Balika Vadhu 2 is receiving a lot of praise from the audience for its storyline and the treatment of an important subject of child marriage. However, there is going to be a major change in the star cast of the show. The sequel, which is exploring the story of the new Anandi, is all set to replace child actors Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayyani with Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai, respectively, post the time leap.

Shivangi’s photos with her co-actor Randeep have emerged from the sets of the show. The new pictures have also confirmed the earlier rumours of Shivangi and Randeep joining Balika Vadhu 2.

These pictures from the set have also brought cheers to Shivangi and Randeep’s fans. In the photos, Shivangi is seen wearing a dark pastel pink suit paired, while Randeep is dressed in semi-formal attire. The background of the picture looks quite exquisite and picturesque with flowerpots.

The photos of Shivangi’s new look as Anandi with her co-star Randeep as Anand, have been shared by many of their Instagram fan pages congratulating them for their new roles and wishing them all the best for their journey.

Shivangi also enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram with more than 5 million followers. She has also featured in multiple music videos including a recent one with singer Hairat Aulakh.

Balika Vadhu was one of the longest-running soap operas in India with more than 2,000 episodes aired during its run time. It was broadcast on Colors TV between July 2008 and July 2016. It initially received a lot of critical acclaim for the subject and the treatment given to it.

The second season of the show premiered on Colors TV in August this year. With more than 70 episodes being aired, the show will soon have a time leap depicting the grown-up versions of Anandi and Anand.

