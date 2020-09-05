Balika Vadhu Actress Anjum Farooki Blessed with Baby Girl, Shares Photo on Instagram

Actress Anjum Farooki, who was seen in TV shows like Balika Vadhu and Aapki Antara, has become mother to a baby girl. The actress announced the birth of her child by sharing a sweet post on Instagram.

Anjum shared a photo of her daughter's beautiful little hands, without revealing the face. The baby girl, born on August 28, has been named Haneya. The actress got married in 2012 and the couple has become parents after eight years of togetherness.

"Welcome to the world lil girl. Meet my daughter Haneya Syed 👼 28.08.2020," Anjum wrote as she shared the photo on Instagram. Her followers left congratulatory messages on the group. One follower wrote, "Welcome princess congrats to parents, wish you all the best." Another follower commented, "Congo mam nice and cute name."

Anjum was part of Balika Vadhu for a long time, essaying the role of Gauri. She was a household name until 2012 when she stopped acting.

Balika Vadhu was set in rural Rajasthan, revolving around the life of a child bride. The first season focused on Anandi and Jagdish, who were married as kids. The second season reflects the lives of Anandi's daughter Dr Nandini who was also a child bride. Anjum Farooki, aka Gauri, becomes Jagdish's second wife in the show, who goes to the city for further studies.