TV actress Avika Gor, who shot to fame with her role as Anandi in the popular TV series Balika Vadhu, is now the talk of the town. The actress had a dramatic transformation — from a young child to a glamorous woman. Previously, she opened up about her weight issues and now looks fit. Avika is currently ruling social media with her impeccable fashion sense and has been serving major styling goals leaving her fans delighted.

Recently, the actress dropped an array of stunning photos on Instagram that has left her fans in a frenzy. The post shows Avika dressed in a classic black mini-dress with an embellished collar. She opted for winged eyeliner, glossy lips and radiant skin and gazed intently into the camera lens. She kept her caption short and wrote, “Are you ready for it?”

Her fans flocked to the comment section and showered their love by dropping heart and fire emojis. While one called her “stunner”, another wrote, “The magic is in your eyes.” One user commented, “Yes my Queen!” “Your style and your beauty are so good Ma’am”, said a user.

Previously, Avika Gor had opened up about her body weight issues and talked about her massive weight loss transformation journey. In a post, she revealed that she disliked the way she looked so much that she could not even enjoy dancing. She judged herself and let her insecurities run in her head all the time which made her feel irritated. Finally, she focused on her dancing, ate better and started working out and is now comfortable in her skin.

Avika Gor started her career with Balika Vadhu and then later starred in Sasural Simar Ka along with Deepika Kakkar. She also appeared in a reality TV show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’s season 5. She also played a brief role in Bollywood movies like Paathshala and Tezz. Later, she made her debut in Telugu movies with Uyyala Jampala. Now, she is quite an established name in the south film industry.

Currently, the actress is preparing to mark her debut in Bollywood with 1920- Horrors of the Heart. The movie is written by Mahesh Bhatt and will star Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht and many more.

