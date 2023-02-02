Balika Vadhu fame Hansi Parmar tied the nuptial knot with her long-time boyfriend Akash Srivastava on January 27. Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a picture from their wedding ceremony. Now, their wedding picture is making a huge buzz on the internet. She captioned it, “A good marriage is one where each partner secretly suspects they got the better deal." Check it out:

Akash Srivastava hails from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and works in an IT cell company in the UK, as per reports. The couple met each other during the times of lockdown. That is when they clicked and decided to take their relationship forward.

Balika Vadhu fame actress Hansi Parmar got married according to Hindu rituals in an intimate wedding affair.

Talking about her bond with Akash, the actress told the media, “I met Akash when I was struggling for work in films. Akash used to live near my house. We just suddenly crossed paths one day and then the series of meetings continued."

Discussing her love story, Hansi said, “I met a stranger with whom I now share the most precious bond. Never thought that I would get married to that unknown person, but we met and then became friends, and did not know when the friendship turned into love."

On the work front, Hansi Parmar made her debut with the popular serial Balika Vadhu. Then, she went on to appear in Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi. Then, in 2018, the actress was seen in a Punjabi video song, Tu Inj Milya Kar. Apart from this, the actress has also worked in several films including Vishuddha, ChandraKala, Junoon- Once Upon A Time In Calcutta, Khaidi No. 201, Time To Retaliate: Masoom, Kala Dhani Dhamaal, and Forty Plus.

