Balika Vadhu Fame Neha Marda Confirms She Has Been Offered Bigg Boss 15

The popular reality Bigg Boss recently wrapped its popular 14th season. Now according to reports the recruiting and auditioning process for the 15th season has already stated. The next season will reportedly see both celebrities and common people fight for the winner’s title.

Actress Neha Marda, who rose to fame playing Gehna in Balika Vadhu confirmed that she has been offered Bigg Boss 15. Talking to Saas, Bahu Aur Betiyaa YouTube channel, she said, “I am being offered Bigg Boss for the last four years and this year also I have received a call for Bigg Boss 15. Every year I refused to do the show thinking I won’t be able to do it. I thought I won’t be able to stay locked with no contact with anyone. I thought a show like Bigg Boss was not worth me but now the situation in which we are shooting feels like being on Bigg Boss."

She also said that she considers herself a potential winner. “I think now after this experience if I go to Bigg Boss, I’ll be a strong contender. If I go on Bigg Boss, I can win the show," she said.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 saw many changes in its format by bringing ‘challengers’ or previous year’s contestants to compete against the fresh batch. Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Rahul Mahajan, Manu Punjabi, and Kashmera Shah entered as challengers.

Actress Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14. Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi and Nikki Tamboli were the finalists on the show.

