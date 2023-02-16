Balika Vadhu actress Sonal Jha has clarified her ‘Ekta Kapoor was making regressive content’ remark. The actress has now claimed that her statement was ‘misinterpreted’ and that she had no intention to ‘target or slam’ any producer. Jha also mentioned that she did not mean to offend anyone.

“The statement that I previously gave was completely misinterpreted and presented in an inappropriate manner. I was speaking within a broader context. I said that sometimes television content can be either regressive or progressive. I was not targeting any individual show or any producer like Ekta Kapoor. Obviously, I did not mean to target or slam anyone. All I really wanted to convey was about my TV journey and my choices. It was completely my personal interpretation about a range of roles but from a generic perspective. I clearly did not mean to offend anyone," Sonal Jha said.

This comes after Hindustan Times reported that in an interview with them, Sonal Jha revealed she stopped watching TV after 2016 and blamed Ekta Kapoor for making ‘regressive content’.

“When Balika Vadhu was being made, Ekta Kapoor was also making her serials on kitchen politics and (that kind of) regressive content. So, I am sure good stories are still there but maximum stuff is just the same as what has been going on (all these years). If there is any change visible, it is too frivolous. There are times when I get calls offering me ‘a strong and progressive character’,” she was quoted saying.

She further claimed that that ‘agenda’ of the makers is not to show progressive content on television and therefore she has distanced herself from the medium. She also explained why she thinks that TV is a ‘difficult medium to work with’. “All these companies are now talking about positive discussions around skin colour and body images but how much has actually changed? TV is a difficult medium to work with, if you want to work with a particular ideology or something,” the actress added.

Sonal Jha is known for shows like Balika Vadhu and Na Aana Is Des Laado. She was recently seen in Jehanabad Of Love and War.

Read all the Latest Movies News here