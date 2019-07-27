Balika Vadhu's Avinash Mukherjee Says He Proposed Saloni Luthra at 4am As it Was An Auspicious Time

Colors TV's Balika Vadhu actor Avinash Mukherjee aka Jagdish has found the love of his life in Miss India winner Saloni Luthra. In an interaction with an entertainment publication, Avinash confirmed their relationship and spoke about their bond and what made them fall in love with one another.

Avinash revealed that he met Saloni for some work related to his company. Saloni added that even though she suggested several other names for the job, Avinash was certain of her involvement in the work since they both knew each other form college days.

About this Avinash said (via timesofindia.com), "I had messaged her on Instagram as I wanted someone to create written content for my company. We knew each other since college and I knew that she writes well."

To this, Saloni added, "I recommended him a few more names for content writing, but he said he just wanted me. Well soon, we realised with time that we were meant to happen and gradually fell in love, deep in love."

The couple also opened up about their respective families' take on their relationship. While Avinash took Saloni to Amritsar to introduce her to his parents, Saloni confided that her parents too had confidence in their relationship.

Talking about his proposal, Avinash said, "I proposed to her at 4 am. So, actually that time is known as the BrahmaMuhurta when Lord Brahma wakes up and I thought that was auspicious to propose to her. And guess what It was an instant Yes from her side too. So, it all worked for me."

