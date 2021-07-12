Baloch Singer Wahab Ali Bugti’s Rendition of Teri Mitti Wins Internet’s Heart

A beautiful rendition of popular Bollywood song Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar starrer film Kesari has been going viral. This version of the track is more special than the rest as it has been sung by Baloch singer Wahab Ali Bugti.

The video featuring Wahab and his team has been shared on Twitter by Awanish Sharan, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) official. The soulful performance by the Baloch singer of the 2019 track has been viewed over 47 thousand times on the microblogging site.

In the now viral clip, one person is seen playing a local drum while all others are playing a regional string instrument. A microphone has been put in front of Wahab as he is the only person singing. The two minute 20 seconds video has received a lot of love and appreciation from netizens. Many people in the comments appreciated the version and wrote how beautifully it has been sung by the Baloch singer.

Can't explain how this song and these balochis' relieved my headache. Beautiful— Amit Tiwari 'Azad' (@AT_BoxerBHU) July 11, 2021

Yesh…One of the favourite song for me in this song so many beautiful and lovely feeling for national lovers.— Garima (@Garima26792704) July 11, 2021

@manojmuntashir sir, your lyrics has crossed the boundaries of land…. Millions of awards can't even fulfill a bit of this pleasure.@BPraak ❣️— Roshan Singh (@roshan_singh18) July 11, 2021

वाकई जब जब सुनो आत्मा तृप्त हो जाता है।"तेरी मिट्टी " एक ऐतिहासिक गीत संगीत जो कई दशकों तक गाया और सुना जायेगा…! ❣️ @manojmuntashir 🙏🏾🇮🇳— AJEET KUMAR (@Ajeet_kumar1996) July 11, 2021

Va bahot hi khubsurt….— Vivek Osawar.( Fouji ). (@osawar87) July 12, 2021

Awanish too appreciated Wahab’s version of the track penned by Manoj Muntashir and went on to write that listening to it will make one happy from the bottom of their heart. In another tweet he also lauded Manoj saying that he is amazing.

The lyricist of the track also reacted to the tweet and called the IAS officer kind in his reply.

और आप बहुत kind हैं. 🙏 https://t.co/W47bMgGHM6— Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) July 11, 2021

Previously, a rendition by a Delhi Police personnel had also received lots of appreciation. Rajat Rathore in June 2020, had dedicated his performance to all the frontline workers who had put their own lives at risk in order to help and serve people across the country. His video was also shared by Akshay Kumar who also appreciated his efforts and lauded his singing talent.

Teri Mitti is a song which always gives me goosebumps, no matter how many times I hear it, this time was no different ♥️ Thank you Rajat ji for sharing. #CopThatSings 🙂 https://t.co/JTmy6qiSjs pic.twitter.com/FymUgo7u4U— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 23, 2020

The track has been originally voiced by B Praak and the music has been given by Arko. In the film this song has been used to pay tribute to the soldiers.

