Balraj Syal Shares Pic with Mystery Girl, Says 'I've Met Someone Special'

Actor Balraj Syal recently participated in the stunt reality television series Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.

The comedian also shared a post on his official social media page wherein he hinted at being in love. He posted an image of a girl whose face was hidden half-face down. The unknown girl has left her long hair open and has a prism tattoo on her third finger, seen in picture. Syal’s ladylove is seen holding onto his arm which flaunts an elaborate tattoo.

While sharing the post, he penned a beautiful line dedicated to his someone special. He wrote, "छप गए हैं दोनों इक हाथ पे -इक दिल पे .(Both are stowed on one hand and one heart) (sic)."

The KKK 10 finalist spilled beans about the person in the picture to ETimes TV during a phone call interaction. He said, “Yes, I have met someone special” without revealing any further details.

Balraj had also participated in the dating reality series, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The show hosted by Gautam Gulati, had Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Kaur Gill who tries to find a suitable life partner for herself. Balraj was one of the suitors on the show. Balraj has also been a part of shows like Entertainment Ki Raat, Comedy Circus, among others.

Meanwhile, Balraj was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’s finale episodes which aired on July 25 and July 26. The show was won by actress Karishma Tanna.