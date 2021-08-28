'Ban The Empire Series' Becomes Top Trend on Twitter Over 'Glorification' of the Mughals

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani-created series ‘The Empire’ debuted on Disney+ Hotstar on August 27. Based on Alex Rutherford’s ‘Empire of the Moghul: Raiders from the North,’ the epic period-action-drama traces the saga of an empire from the valley of Ferghana to Samarkhand and beyond. Actor Kunal Kapoor, who is making his digital debut with the eight-episode series, features as Mughal emperor Babur and is joined by an ensemble cast including Shabana Azmi, Drashti Dhami, Dino Morea, Aditya Seal, Sahher Bambba and Rahul Dev.

However, the show has been at the receiving end of a volley of criticism on social media. Netizens have been slamming the series for “glorifying" the Mughals. Hashtags “Ban The Empire Series" and “Uninstall Hotstar" became top trends on Twitter on Saturday morning.

One user wrote, “It was the academics including the NCERT who glorified the Mughals, followed by the Bollywood gang. And now OTT platforms are trying to set the narrative. Shame on Disney + HotStar to glorify such barbarians!" Another user tweeted, “Interestingly, in the entire trailer, there is no mention of the atrocities carried out by Babur, especially the persecution of Hindus in their own land, which could have been included to raise curiosity."

Gazani who looted Somanath Temple 17 times, Babar who demolished Hindu temples, Aurangzeb who pierced the eyes of Chhatrapati Sambhaiji Maharaj and tortured him by peeling off his skin can never be the glory of this country ! #BanTheEmpireSeries pic.twitter.com/NMB5BLV3im— Deeksha Mangalore (@DMangaloree) August 27, 2021

Interestingly, in the entire trailer, there is no mention of the atrocities carried out by Babur, especially the persecution of Hindus in their own land, which could have been included to raise curiosity.#BanTheEmpireSeries@MIB_India pic.twitter.com/tNKIvdNZHG— Shri Ram (@ShriRam63897642) August 27, 2021

It was the academics including the NCERT who glorified the Mughals, followed by the Bollywood gang !And now OTT platforms are trying to set the narrative ! Shame on Disney + HotStar to glorify such barbarians !#BanTheEmpireSeries pic.twitter.com/u1cpELuvTg — Guruprasad Gowda (@Gp_hjs) August 27, 2021

It is disgraceful to glorify Zahir-ud-din Muhammad Babur, who founded the Mughal empire that plundered, harassed, & massacred lakhs of HindusTalibani actions are a live reminder of how such invaders capture territories & treat citizens India should#BanTheEmpireSeries unitedly pic.twitter.com/RCEMANJ2Jb — Sanatan Prabhat (Kannada) (@Sanatan_Prabhat) August 27, 2021

The eight-episode series has been shot across multiple locations in India and Uzbekistan. ‘The Empire’ is produced by Advani’s sister Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under their banner Emmay Entertainment.

