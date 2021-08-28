CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Paralympics
Home » News » Movies » 'Ban The Empire Series' Becomes Top Trend on Twitter Over 'Glorification' of the Mughals
2-MIN READ

'Ban The Empire Series' Becomes Top Trend on Twitter Over 'Glorification' of the Mughals

The Empire traces the saga of an empire from the valley of Ferghana to Samarkhand and beyond.

The Empire traces the saga of an empire from the valley of Ferghana to Samarkhand and beyond.

Based on Alex Rutherford's 'Empire of the Moghul: Raiders from the North,' The Empire is directed by Mitakshara Kumar.

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani-created series ‘The Empire’ debuted on Disney+ Hotstar on August 27. Based on Alex Rutherford’s ‘Empire of the Moghul: Raiders from the North,’ the epic period-action-drama traces the saga of an empire from the valley of Ferghana to Samarkhand and beyond. Actor Kunal Kapoor, who is making his digital debut with the eight-episode series, features as Mughal emperor Babur and is joined by an ensemble cast including Shabana Azmi, Drashti Dhami, Dino Morea, Aditya Seal, Sahher Bambba and Rahul Dev.

However, the show has been at the receiving end of a volley of criticism on social media. Netizens have been slamming the series for “glorifying" the Mughals. Hashtags “Ban The Empire Series" and “Uninstall Hotstar" became top trends on Twitter on Saturday morning.

One user wrote, “It was the academics including the NCERT who glorified the Mughals, followed by the Bollywood gang. And now OTT platforms are trying to set the narrative. Shame on Disney + HotStar to glorify such barbarians!" Another user tweeted, “Interestingly, in the entire trailer, there is no mention of the atrocities carried out by Babur, especially the persecution of Hindus in their own land, which could have been included to raise curiosity."

RELATED NEWS

The eight-episode series has been shot across multiple locations in India and Uzbekistan. ‘The Empire’ is produced by Advani’s sister Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under their banner Emmay Entertainment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here

Tags
first published:August 28, 2021, 09:21 IST