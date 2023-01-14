Band Musicians Demand Ban On Mahesh Manjrekar’s Series Kaale Dhande For This Reason

Marathi original comedy web series Kaale Dhande, starring Mahesh Manjrekar and Shubhankar Tawade, was released on Zee 5 on October 2, 2019. It received rave reviews. A combination of a splendid storyline and phenomenal performances proved to be instrumental in the success of this web series. Now, after 3 long years, some musicians from Beed district, Maharashtra, have taken offence to it, saying the bands have been shown in a poor light. They have started a protest against Mahesh by playing the tune of the song, Maar Diya Jaaye Ke Chhod Diya Jaaye from the film Mera Gaon Mera Desh.

They have also submitted a written complaint to the Beed authorities, demanding strict action and a ban on the web series. In the complaint, they said that the web series insulted the sentiments of band workers, who have to survive on an extremely meagre income. According to the workers, authorities have been given eight days to file a case against Mahesh and Zee 5. If the authorities don’t file the case, band workers in Maharashtra will go on strike.

Mahesh has not reacted to these protests even as fans await how the actor will respond to protests against Kaale Dhande. The web series narrates the story of Vicky, a photographer by profession who is in his mid-20s. He comes from a conservative family and spends a major amount of time with best friends Sam and Sudarshan.

Vicky’s life takes a riveting turn when meets a girl from an online dating portal. But when they are about to share an intimate moment, Vicky is caught by his uncle, who reveals his act to his family members as well. This caused major embarrassment to Vicky. In a bid to seek revenge against his uncle, Vicky ends up in a bigger mess he can’t seem to get out of.

