Bandit Queen is the Best Film I Have Ever Made: Shekhar Kapur

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur considers his 1994 film Bandit Queen his best work till date."The best film I have ever made. Bandit Queen. Please also give credit to the editor Renu Saluja and Cinematographer Ashok Mehta," Kapur tweeted."They both taught me so much about cinema. Both are not with us any more. I honestly wish they were. I miss them sorely," he added.Actor Manoj Bajpayee also posted: "My debut film. This one will always remain special."Bandit Queen, based on the life of Phoolan Devi, released in 1994 and featured Seema Biswas in the title role.Kapur gained international recognition with Bandit Queen, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. He is also known for Mr India,Masoom and historical biopics on Queen Elizabeth -- Elizabeth and Elizabeth: The Golden Age