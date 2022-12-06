Bandla Ganesh Draws Flak For Comparing Allu Arjun And His Brother

Telugu actor and producer Bandla Ganesh’s remarks against Allu Arjun’s family have become the talk of the town. While speaking at an event, Bandla compared Allu Arjun and his brother Allu Sirish. In the now viral clip, the owner of Parameswara Art Productions said: “If you listen to your father, you will become like Sirish; and if you don’t, you will become a national and pan India star like Arjun."

These remarks by Bandla have garnered different views from netizens. Some are criticising the producer for comparing both of them, while others agree with his statement.

Allu Sirish has been away from the film industry for a long time now. He has often rejected proposals for movies and helped his father, Allu Aravind in the production work of Geetha Arts. Allu Sirish has worked in four movies — Gouravam, Kotha Janta, Srirastu Subhamastu and Okka Kshanam, and then changed course and focused towards production.

Sirish’s last movie was in 2017. Since then, he has focussed on Geetha Arts. Currently, the actor is producing and working on a web series titled Urvasivo Rakshasivo. It will be released on the Aha streaming platform and features Anu Emmanuel and Vennela Kishore. Urvasivo Rakshasivo will hit the screen on December 9.

Earlier, Bandla put forth a proposal for a classic blockbuster film with Naga Chaitanya. He tweeted, “Happy Birthday to Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya, I will make a classic blockbuster film with you sir. I will come to you with a wonderful blockbuster story soon sir."

Happy birthday to Yuva Samrat #NagaChaitanya, I will make Classic blockbuster film with you sir I will come to you Wonderful blockbuster story soon sir 💐🎂 @chay_akkineni#HBDYuvasamratNagaChaitanya pic.twitter.com/1PijQeiooO— BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) November 23, 2022

On the work front, Bandla is back on screen with Auto Jaani on December 15. The venture is directed by Puri Jagannadh. It features Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara and is produced by Bandla Ganesh and Ram Charan Teja.

Read all the Latest Movies News here