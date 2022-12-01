"Bang On Perfect": Kajol On Aamir Khan's Cameo In Salaam Venky

After Tribhanga, Kajol is all set to make a comeback with her upcoming film Salaam Venky. She is currently on a promotional spree for the Revathi directorial. The actress calls the film her “75th comeback" on the silver screen. After the makers released the trailer of the film, it received immense love from the masses. And, fans couldn’t stop gushing over Aamir Khan’s special appearance at the end of the trailer. Now, in a conversation with The Indian Express, Kajol opened up about working with Aamir Khan. It is worth noting that the Laal Singh Chaddha actor has a cameo in the drama film.

The makers, along with Kajol, have been tight-lipped about Aamir’s character in the film, and they are trying their best to keep it that way. However, the actress recently shared that she enjoys working with him as he “works on being honest in front of the camera.” Kajol said that she can’t reveal much about his role and that the audience will have to watch the film to find out more about the character. “But he’s amazing in the film, he’s absolutely bang on perfect,” she added.

She also mentioned that Aamir Khan is a fabulous actor to work with. “He still works on being honest in front of the camera. It is something I truly and genuinely respect about him. It was beautiful working with him,” concluded Kajol.

In Salaam Venky, Kajol plays the role of a mother whose son, played by Vishal Jethwa, suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Apart from Kajol and Vishal, the film also features Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj, Kamal Sadanah and Aahana Kumra in pivotal roles. It has been\backed by Suraj Singh, Shraddha Agrawal and Varsha Kukreja, under the banners of BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios.

Salaam Venky is set to hit the cinema halls on December 9, this year.

