'Bangarraju Entertains and Informs': Twitter Review of Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya-starrer

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya-starrer Bangarraju hit the theatres worldwide today on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti. The highly-anticipated Telugu movie, directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala and co-written by Satyanand, marks the second collaboration of the father-son duo after their 2014 film Manam, which was helmed by Vikram Kumar.

As the fantasy drama hit the theatres, the fans of the actors rushed to watch the movie. Soon after, many also tweeted their views about the film.

In the reviews, Twitteratis stated that the on-screen performance of the two heroes is impressive.

Here take a look at some of the Bangarraju Twitter reviews.

#Bangarraju : Excellent first half and very good second half.. Perfect pongal film 👌.. Nag and Chay acting kummesaru 🔥👏. Positive response all over.. Pakka family entertainer 🤙ilanti tweets chusi dabbulu 10ngettikokunda.. K muskoni #Pushpa ni Prime lo repeats veskondi. — Ajith Kumar (@Ajith_Kumar666) January 14, 2022

100cr share day 1 🔥 nag mama ruling box office#Bangarraju https://t.co/3wFfJh3Ylq— AA 🪓 (@cult_fan_of_AA) January 14, 2022

Entha edupugottu yadava laga unnav kadara ayya #Bangarraju meeda— “NATHI”ral star (@nathiralstar) January 14, 2022

Tirupathi lo aa pratap o ramraj theatre isthadu anukunta Palani ichada 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 #Bangarraju— లోకేష్ (@Lokeshsays_) January 14, 2022

The film manages to entertain as well as inform and is being well-received by the audience and critics. The lack of big films in the competition is a plus for Bangarraju. It is being said that the movie to go the distance and collect some good money at the box office.

For the unversed, Bangarraju is the sequel to Nagarjuna-Ramya Krishnan’s 2016 movie, Soggade Chinni Nayana.

Due to the night curfew imposed across the country, more than three shows a day have been cancelled. Meanwhile, half occupancy in cinema halls is likely to have a severe impact on the collection of the film. With a pre-release business of Rs 39 crore, trade pundits say it will not be easy for Bangaraaju to reach its target in line with AP government regulations.

Bankrolled by Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios, the film stars Ramya Krishna opposite Nagarjuna and Krithi Shetty opposite Naga Chaitanya.

