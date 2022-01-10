Bangarraju Stars Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna's Uber-cool Selfie With Lahari Shari Goes Viral

This weekend was quite exciting for Tollywood actress Lahari Shari. A look at her recent Instagram posts and you would see her posing with Telugu stars and father-son pair of Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya. Shari was seen spending the day with the two actors and shared pictures from a private jet as the trio posed together. Sharing the photograph on Instagram, Shari added in the caption, “Dreams do come True. 7th Jan 2022 is that dream which came true for me. Thank you, Nagarjuna sir and Chay sir for giving me this opportunity to spend the whole day with amazing people like you. You made my day.”

Shari was seen wearing a pink strapless dress, while Chaitanya wore a navy blue t-shirt. 62-year-old Nagarjuna was spotted in a navy blue shirt and black pants as he posed for the picture inside the private jet.

Shari shared a picture with Nagarjuna and expressed her gratitude to the actor as she wrote in the caption, “It was an absolute pleasure for me to meet Nagarjuna Sir. I felt grateful and glad about the hospitality he has shown. Such a gentle and humble person.”

Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna will soon be seen sharing the screen in the upcoming film Bangarraju. The Kalyan Krishna directorial also stars Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty in the lead role. It is reported that Bangarraju will serve as a prequel to the 2016 Telugu film Soggade Chinni Nayana which was also directed by Kalyan. The movie is set to release on January 14. Even though films like SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Radhe Shyam have been postponed, the makers of Bangarraju have not made any such changes yet.

