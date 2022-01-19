Bangarraju Success Meet: Nagarjuna's Comment About Andhra CM Catch Everyone's Attention

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya-starrer Bangarraju is doing some good business at the box office and has impressed the audience as well. Recently, a success meet for the film was organised. Apart from the film, what grabbed people’s attention at this success meet was Nagarjuna’s comment on Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. Making some interesting remarks, Nagarjuna said that he recently spoke to Chiranjeevi about his meeting with CM Jagan.

Nagarjuna also expressed his gratitude to Andhra CM for his positive response to the film industry. He said that he trusted the Telugu audience and they made Bangarraju a success. R Narayan Murthy was also present at the event as a chief guest, and he, too, expressed his gratitude to CM Jagan for granting permission to all the shows without curfew on Sankranthi. Bangarraju was released as a Sankranti gift for the audience on January 14.

The Tollywood vs Andhra Pradesh government controversy is not over yet. The government’s decision on ticket pricing has come as a shocker to Tollywood. A few stars have talked about this controversy earlier as well. The relationship between the AP government and Tollywood has also been strained to some extent. Not long ago, CM Jagan had a meeting with Chiranjeevi and the two talked about these issues.

Talking about Banarraju, the film has been directed by Kalyan Krishna and has music by Anup Rubens. Needless to say, one of the things that made the audience most excited about the film was the coming together of Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna on screen.

