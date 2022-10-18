Bangladesh Disallows Nora Fatehi's Performance At Dhaka Event To Save Dollars

Actress Nora Fatehi was recently denied permission by the government of Bangladesh to perform at a show in the capital city of Dhaka. It was an event organised by the Women Leadership Corporation and apart from performing some dance numbers, Nora was also supposed to give out awards. The Ministry of Cultural Affairs of Bangladesh issued a notice on Monday, citing the reason for their denial.

According to the notice, Nora Fatehi, known for her work in the Indian film industry, was not allowed “in view of the global situation and for the purpose of maintaining foreign exchange reserves”.” The cancellation of Nora Fatehi’s performance at the event would save the country a lot of dollars.

Top showsha video

The central bank’s limits on dollar payments in light of declining foreign exchange reserves, which dropped to $36.33 billion as of October 12, were mentioned by the ministry of culture. According to Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf, the deputy director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, the IMF is getting ready to deploy its first negotiation delegation to Bangladesh later this month to begin discussions with the government about loans the country has requested. IMF officials are considering a financial plan that will “include steps to stabilise the economy and to prevent a further deterioration in the economy

Nora Fatehi, who is of Moroccan-Canadian descent, recently had her brush with controversy as well as her name was associated with serial conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. ED is probing into the matter. Nora was also recently subjected to a wave of trolling when she said in an interview that Hollywood star Brad Pitt had slid into her DMs. Fans found it too difficult to believe and trolled her for her statement.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here