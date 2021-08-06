Bangladeshi Actress Pori Moni Arrested, Drugs and Imported Liquor Recovered from Residence

Two separate cases have been filed against Shamsunnahar Smrity alias Pori Moni and Raj Multimedia owner Nazrul Islam Raj for their alleged involvement in drugs and pornography. Earlier on Wednesday, RAB personnel conducted a raid at the home of Dhallywood actor Pori Moni in Banani, Dhaka. Meanwhile, drugs items including foreign liquor, hallucinogenic drug called lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) were recovered from her residence.

Raj was taken to the RAB Headquarters after the raid that started around 8:30pm, within hours after the arrest of his friend actor Pori Moni. He is the head of “Raj Multimedia”, which produced Pori Moni’s first film “Bhalobasha Seemaheen”. During the raid, RAB seized illegal items including drugs from his house, said Commander Al Moin, director of RAB’s legal and media wing. The court granted Pori Moni a four-day remand for questioning in a drug case. She is alleged to have kept imported bottles of liquor at her home. It is learned that various bottles of foreign liquor including wine and vodka were found in the residence of Pori Moni. Deadly drugs like ice, LSD and equipments for using these drugs were also found from Pori Moni’s house. RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) arrested the actress on Wednesday evening.

RAB’s legal and media wing director Commander Khandaker Al Moin claimed that Pori Moni and Raj were involved in a ‘syndicate’ of 10-12 people who used to hold DJ parties and abuse of alcohol and other forms of illicit drugs at their houses. He said that setting up mini-bar at home was illegal but they had discovered a similar bar at Pori Moni’s house as she had been drinking excessively since 2016. Offensive contents were found in Nazrul Islam Raj’s devices and he used to use those contents to blackmail others. According to local sources, Pori Moni was interrogated at the RAB headquarters till evening on Thursday. Then at RAB headquarters Pori had two boiled eggs, rice and vegetables in her dinner. Her behavior during interrogation was normal. And she provided all possible assistance to the investigating officers.

Popular Bangladeshi actress and model Pori Moni’s real name is Shamsunnahar Smriti. Her first film in Dhallywood was ‘Bhalobasha Simahin’. Pori Moni has also acted in hit Bangladeshi films like ‘Aro Bhalobashbo Tomay’, ‘Mahua Sundari’ etc. In a very short time, the actress became very popular in the film world of Bangladesh. But with that, back to back controversies did not leave her behind. Pori Moni was born in Satkhira, Khulna district of Bangladesh. Pori lost her parents at a very young age. Then she grew up with her grandfather. Pori came to the capital Dhaka while studying Honors in Bengali at a government college. From that time her story begins. Many claims that as soon as she came in Dhaka, she got the opportunity to work films, and gradually she became more popular to the elites of the city. Recently, a few months ago, Pori Moni had lodged a complaint against a businessman for attempting to kill and rape her at the Dhaka Boat Club. Police arrested two accused Nasir Uddin Mahmud and Tuhin Siddiqui alias Omi. Nasir Uddin is now out on bail.

Drugs cases are now very common in Bollywood. The NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) has been investigating a series of cases involving celebrities and drug peddlers. This probe was triggered by an investigation into a drug angle pertaining to Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged suicide on June 14, 2020. Bangladeshi actors are also not being left out of the dark world of drugs nowadays.

