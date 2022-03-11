Sunny Leone’s Work Permit For Bengali Film Soldiers Revoked by Bangladesh’s Information and Broadcasting Ministry

Sunny Leone got her fans all excited ever since the news of her starring in an Indo-Bangladesh film broke out. Fans cannot wait to see her for the first time in a Bengali film. However, it looks like a number of hurdles have already started to surface. As per the latest ETimes report, Sunny can’t start shooting for the film, titled ‘Soldiers’, right now. This is because her work permit for the film has been cancelled by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Bangladesh. However, the exact reason behind this decision is still unknown, but rumours are around that suggest a couple of Islamic groups have threatened to stage protests if Sunny enters Bangladesh. Following this, the Bangladesh government didn’t want to take a chance.

Notably, earlier this month, the Ministry allowed 11 Indian artists to shoot in Bangladesh for Soldiers, which is being helmed by Shamim Ahmed Roni. The list included Sunny, and now all other actors have been given the work permit except for her. The shooting was supposed to start on March 5 and the schedule is supposed to get wrapped up by September 4.

As far as Sunny’s work permit cancellation is concerned, it is not the first time she has been denied entry in Bangladesh. In 2015 also, Sunny was not able to attend a cultural event in the country as many Islamic groups staged protests against her. The result was such that the actor had to cancel her trip.

Sunny has previously featured in a Bangladeshi music video ‘Dustu Polapan’ which took the internet by storm. However, during that time also, things were not smooth for the actor. She was criticised by certain Bangladeshi groups.

Meanwhile, Sunny is earning praises for her work in Vikram Bhatt’s Anamika, which is currently streaming on MX Player. In the film, Sunny has been portrayed as an action actress, who suffers from Amnesia.

