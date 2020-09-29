Bani J on Four More Shots Please's Emmy Nomination: Hopefully I’ll be Taken More Seriously as an Actor

Four More Shots Please! has scored a nomination at the International Emmy Awards 2020. Amazon Prime Video's web show has been listed in Best Comedy series category. Reacting to the news, Bani J, who plays one of the leads in the show expressed joy saying, such recognition does validate the contribution of everyone who worked on the show.

“This is unbelievable. We can’t even get over the discussions. Such recognition does validate the contribution of everyone who worked on the show. Hopefully I’ll be taken more seriously as an actor. So I’m looking forward to what exactly changes around me,” she told Hindustan Times.

Bani, at the moment is focussing on enjoying the achivement. She also expressed happiness her former neighbour Arjun Mathur, who bagged the best actor nomination. "We must celebrate the achievement of our peers. This is much-needed in the industry where there are some who aren’t happy with other people’s success, which I think is so sad,” she said.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony produced from New York City on November 23.

Four More Shots Please! is set to get a third season. Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy for Amazon Prime video, the series stars Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J. and Maanvi Gagroo. While Anu Menon directed the first season, Nupur Asthana had called the shots for season two.

The show follows four unapologetically flawed women as they discover life while balancing their friendship in Mumbai. They are not ashamed about their sexual desires and unabashed about how they lead their lives. They mess up but also own up to their mistakes. They are successful and yet face failure in certain aspects of life.

The show also features Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhooplalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri.