MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Banter Between Abhishek Bachchan and Farah Khan on Twitter is Unmissable

Banter Between Abhishek Bachchan and Farah Khan on Twitter is Unmissable

Earlier in a video, Farah Khan appealed to celebrities that they are privileged enough that there is no bigger concern for them rather than focusing on their figure, but the same is not the case with everyone.

Share this:

A fun banter between Bollywood celebs Abhishek Bachchan and Farah Khan broke out on Twitter.

Recently Farah had put a tweet stating, “Pandemic Teachings 2:- learning who my real friends are.. my new Bff’s-BabuRam vegetable wala.. Swapnil from hiralGroceryStores .. Noble Chemist ka Pawan.. n pescaFish ki Nalini.. thank you”

To which the Manmarziyan actor replied saying, “Thank you! Ab workout video upload Karo!”

This tweet comes after the Bollywood director had recently taken to social media lashing out at people who were putting out fitness videos at the time of crisis.

In her video, she appealed to celebrities and stars stating that they are privileged enough that there is no bigger concern for them rather than focusing on their figure, but the same is not the case with everyone. She added people have real problems to deal with during this global pandemic. If they cannot stop sharing these videos, then she will then have to unfollow them on the platform.

This clip was posted by her on Instagram which got almost 10 lakh views. Captioning the video she said, “BAS KARO yeh workout videos !! video shot by :- #diva"

Further, she also replied to Abhishek’s tweet by saying, “As soon as you upload urs, mopping the floor”.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    10,824

    +627*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,759

    +826*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,514

    +171*  

  • Total DEATHS

    420

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,415,962

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,072,228

    +60,503

  • Cured/Discharged

    518,600

     

  • Total DEATHS

    137,666

    +6,516
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres