Banter Between Abhishek Bachchan and Farah Khan on Twitter is Unmissable

A fun banter between Bollywood celebs Abhishek Bachchan and Farah Khan broke out on Twitter.

Recently Farah had put a tweet stating, “Pandemic Teachings 2:- learning who my real friends are.. my new Bff’s-BabuRam vegetable wala.. Swapnil from hiralGroceryStores .. Noble Chemist ka Pawan.. n pescaFish ki Nalini.. thank you”

Pandemic Teachings 2:-learning who my real friends are.. my new Bff’s-BabuRam vegetable wala.. Swapnil from hiralGroceryStores .. Noble Chemist ka Pawan.. n pescaFish ki Nalini.. 😄 thank you 🙏🏻 — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) April 14, 2020

To which the Manmarziyan actor replied saying, “Thank you! Ab workout video upload Karo!”

Thank you! Ab workout video upload Karo! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 14, 2020

This tweet comes after the Bollywood director had recently taken to social media lashing out at people who were putting out fitness videos at the time of crisis.

In her video, she appealed to celebrities and stars stating that they are privileged enough that there is no bigger concern for them rather than focusing on their figure, but the same is not the case with everyone. She added people have real problems to deal with during this global pandemic. If they cannot stop sharing these videos, then she will then have to unfollow them on the platform.

This clip was posted by her on Instagram which got almost 10 lakh views. Captioning the video she said, “BAS KARO yeh workout videos !! video shot by :- #diva"

Further, she also replied to Abhishek’s tweet by saying, “As soon as you upload urs, mopping the floor”.

As soon as you upload urs, mopping the floor😜 https://t.co/xyUtXglazR — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) April 16, 2020

