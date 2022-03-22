Bappa Lahiri Says He's Getting Many Offers For Bappi Lahiri's Biopic, Wants Ranveer Singh In It

After witnessing a long list of blockbuster biopics like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Sanju, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Shabaash Mithu, among others, it appears that another biopic is possibly in the making again. Bappa Lahiri, the son of late musical legend Bappi Lahiri, has hinted that we might get to see a biopic on the Disco King of India but nothing concrete is in place. In a recent interview, Bappa revealed that there were talks and if things do finalise, he’d want Ranveer Singh to play the lead role.

Previously, Bappi Lahiri had expressed his wish of seeing Ranveer play his role on the big screen. It seems that the family intends to follow his wishes. Speaking with India Today, the late singer’s son Bappa Lahiri opened up about the biopic and said that he believes Ranveer will be “perfect" for the role.

While revealing that he intends to make a biopic on his father, Bappa has said that the legendary singer always wished for Ranveer to play his character in his biopic. When Bappa was asked if there is any update on the biopic of his father, he said that a few years back, they were a couple of meetings held with producers and Ranveer Singh was the late singer’s top choice for his role.

Advertisement

This is not all. Bappa also revealed that as of now, ‘writing and pre-production work’ has not been completed, so Ranveer hasn’t been approached yet. He added that there are numerous offers on the table but they are still figuring things out. Bappa said that they haven’t reached a stage where they should start approaching the actors, but he believes that Ranveer will be perfect for the role.

“Ranveer has the same qualities as my dad and he knows his music. He is a big fan of dad and respects him. So ideally, even if you ask me, I think he would be perfect to play Bappi Lahiri,” Bappa told the publication.

Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on February 15, 2022, at the age of 69. At the time, Ranveer had shared pictures of the legendary musician and remembered him.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.