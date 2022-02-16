Bappi Da Wanted Ranveer Singh To Act In His Biopic - Did You Know?

Veteran singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri’s sudden demise has left the country teary-eyed. He passed away on Tuesday night i.e on February 15. Bappi Da breathed his last in Mumbai’s Criticare Hospital. He was 69.

In a throwback interview with a news portal, Bappi Lahiri had talked about his biopic and revealed which actor does he want to see in it. In this interview, the veteran music composer mentioned that he was being approached by many filmmakers for a film on his life. He further expressed a desire to see Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh as his younger version in the movie. However, no biopic of Bappi Lahiri is in talks or making as of now.

Meanwhile, as the nation mourns the loss of a legend, Ranveer Singh also took to his official Instagram account and dropped a series of throwback pictures of the singer and music composer. Ranveer captioned the pictures with a broken heart emoji.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others also offered their condolences. People from the music fraternity including Vishal Dadlani, and Adnan Sami among others also paid their tribute.

Meanwhile, talking about Bappi Lahiri’s death, his doctor exclusively told News18.com that Bappi Da’s blood pressure was low when he was brought to the hospital last night. “Bappi Lahiri passed away a little before midnight. When the family got him to the hospital his blood pressure was low and the pulse couldn’t be felt. We tried to revive him but it was too late,” Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, Physician, Cardiologist, and Pulmonologist, who was treating the musician said.

Bappi Da’s last rites will be held on Thursday after his son, Bappa Lahiri’s arrival from the USA. His mortal remains are currently kept at his Mumbai residence.

Rest in peace, Bappi Lahri!

