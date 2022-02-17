Bappi Lahiri Got Heart Attack Within Half an Hour of Having Dinner, Reveals Disco King's Son-in-Law

Legendary music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on Tuesday night leaving the entire nation in shock. Several celebrities had visited his house on Wednesday to pay their last tributes to his mortal remains. His family members were in a state of shock and inconsolable. The reporters outside his house had spoken to his son-in-law Gobind Bansal who expressed that is a sad day for them.

Talking about his health condition, he shared that Bappi Da had been admitted to the hospital for three weeks but discharged and was back home. He continued, “He also had his dinner last night at around 8:30-9 pm. But within half an hour of having his dinner, he got a heart attack. His pulse rate had gotten low. He was rushed to the hospital and the doctors declared at 11:44 that he is no more," as reported by ETimes.

His grand-son Swastik Bansal, too, broke down while talking to the reporters. He credited the Disco King for starting his music career and being his idol and expressed that he loved him and will continue doing so. A couple of months back, Bappi Lahiri had appeared on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 with Swastik to promote his song Bachcha Party. That was his last on-screen appearance.

The composer, also known for popularising Disco in India breathed his last on Tuesday night at 11:45 PM in Juhu’s CritiCare Hospital after suffering from a sleep-related breathing disorder. He was 69.

On Thursday, he was laid to rest in the presence of his family members and relatives at Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai. Bappi Lahiri’s son, Bappa Lahiri, returned from the USA along with his family today early morning for his father’s funeral.

Several celebrities including Vidya Balan, Mika Singh, Shakti Kapoor, Rupali Ganguly, Alka Yagnik, and Ila Arun attended the music composer’s last rites.

