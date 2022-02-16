Bappi Lahiri Had Been in Hospital for a Month Due to Lung Infection, Says Doctor | Exclusive

Music compser and singer Bappi Lahiri, who was popularised disco music in 80s Bollywood, earning the moniker Disco King of India, passed away at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital on Tuesday. He was 69.

Dr Deepak Namjoshi, Physician, Cardiologist & Pulmonologist and director of CritiCare Hospital informed News18.com, “Bappi Lahiriji had been admitted to the hospital for a month due to lung infection which was caused by

Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). We had discharged him on Monday and he was absolutely fine. All his vitals were normal. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called in He was brought to the hospital. Upon his admissions we realised that I his blood pressure was low and the pulse couldn’t be felt. We tried to revive him but it was too late. He passed away a little before midnight.”

Read: Bappi Lahiri Passes Away LIVE Updates: Legendary Musician Dies at 69; Tributes Pour In From Celebrities, Politicians, Fans

The doctor further informs that the singer-composer hasn’t been well for a while. “Bappiji has been in and out of the hospital for almost a year now. Due to OSA, there would be a lot of carbon dioxide which would accumulate and affect his lungs. Last year in April he was also diagnosed with Covid 19 but he came out well from it. But due to the Coronavirus his health deteriorated even further.”

The official statement from Criticare Hospital read: Bappi Lahiri was suffering from OSA- Obstructive Sleep Apnea and recurrent chest infection. He was treated by Dr. Deepak Namjoshi. He was hospitalised in Criticare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well and was discharged on 15 February. However, after a day at home, his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to Criticare hospital Juhu in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11.45pm. He suffered from Covid infection last year. He had OSA since last 1 year. He was admitted on multiple occasions at Criticare Hospital under treatment of Dr. Deepak Namjoshi and recovered on all occasions.

The singer-composer was a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s. These included Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, Sharaabi among others. His last Bollywood song was Bhankas for the 2020 film Baaghi 3, which was a remake of his own song from the 1984 film Tofha.

The singer’s last appearance on the screen was with Salman Khan on reality show Bigg Boss 15, where he was promoting his grandson Swastik’s new song Bacha Party.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.