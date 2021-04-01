Bappi Lahiri Hospitalised in Mumbai After Testing Positive for Covid-19

Veteran music composer Bappi Lahiri has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, the singer’s spokesperson confirmed to the news agency ANI. On behalf of Bappi Lahiri, the spokesperson shared, “Despite utmost precautions, unfortunately, Mr Bappi Lahiri has tested positive for COVID-19. He is under very good and expert care at the Breach Candy Hospital. Bappi dada’s family requests all those who came in contact with him in the recent past to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure."

“He seeks blessings and wishes of his fans, friends, and everyone from India and abroad. On behalf of Bappi Da, we are passing his message to all his well-wishers and fans to stay healthy, stay blessed."

Immensely popular in the 1980s and 1990s for his music compositions, Bappi Lahiri is best known for his works in Wardat, Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Dance Dance, Commando, Saheb, Gang Leader, Sailaab, and Sharaabi.