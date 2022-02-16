Bappi Lahiri No More: PM Modi, HM Amit Shah Remember His 'Versatile Singing, Lively Nature'

Legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday night i.e on February 15. The singer was admitted to Mumbai’s Criticare Hospital where he breathed his last. He was 69.

Soon after the news of Bappi Da’s demise, several people took to Twitter and paid condolences to the family. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh among others also remembered the versatile singer.

Prime Minister Modi shared a throwback picture with the late singer and talked about his lively nature. “Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all-encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he wrote.

ALSO READ: Legendary Musician Dies at 69; PM Modi, Akshay Kumar pay Tribute | LIVE UPDATES

Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief and mentioned that Bappi Da’s demise will create a void that can never be filled. “Pained to learn about the passing away of legendary singer and composer, Bappi Lahiri Ji. His demise leaves a big void in the world of Indian music. Bappi Da will be remembered for his versatile singing and lively nature. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

BJP President JP Nadda, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Congress leader Priyanka Chaturvedi and other politicians across party lines paid tribute to the composer-singer.

Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/fLjjrTZ8Jq— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022

Pained to learn about the passing away of legendary singer and composer, Bappi Lahiri Ji. His demise leaves a big void in the world of Indian music. Bappi Da will be remembered for his versatile singing and lively nature. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 16, 2022

सुप्रसिद्ध संगीतकार बप्पी लहरी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। उन्होंने अनेक गीतों को अपने धुनों से सजाया। वे संगीत की बारीक और गहरी समझ रखते थे।बप्पीदा सामाजिक सरोकारों के प्रति भी हमेशा जागरूक रहे। दुःख की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं।ॐ शांति! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 16, 2022

A legend rests in peace.Deeply saddened by the demise of popular music composer & singer Sh Bappi Lahiri Ji.My condolences to his family, fans & admirers.Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/UYSNvMVZIZ— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) February 16, 2022

सुप्रसिद्ध संगीतकार बप्पी लहरी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। उन्होंने अनेक गीतों को अपने धुनों से सजाया। वे संगीत की बारीक और गहरी समझ रखते थे।बप्पीदा सामाजिक सरोकारों के प्रति भी हमेशा जागरूक रहे। दुःख की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं।ॐ शांति! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 16, 2022

हिंदी सिनेमा जगत के मशहूर गायक व संगीतकार बप्पी लहरी जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद है।बप्पी दा का जाना संगीत की दुनिया के लिए एक बड़ी क्षति है। ईश्वर उन्हें अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दे और उनके परिवार व प्रशंसकों को इस दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति दे। ॐ शांति ! pic.twitter.com/59FJFClipl — Narendra Singh Tomar (@nstomar) February 16, 2022

Deeply saddened by the demise of popular music composer & legendary singer, Bappi Lahiri Ji. He will be remembered for his iconic singing. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 16, 2022

Deeply saddened to learn about demise of popular music composer & legendary singer #BappiLahiri Ji. He will be fondly remembered for his mesmerizing songs. My condolences to his family and admirers. ॐ शांति। pic.twitter.com/MlOiT3CjhL— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 16, 2022

With the passing of Sh. Bappi Lahiri yet another musical journey comes to an abrupt end. Loved his music, loved his chutzpah. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans worldwide.— Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) February 16, 2022

Rest in peace, Bappi Lahiri.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.