Bappi Lahiri Passes Away: 5 Popular Songs of the Disco King With Queen of Melody Lata Mangeshkar

The Indian music industry lost two of its gems this month, Lata Mangeshkar and Bappi Lahiri. Lata Ji passed away on February 6, after health-related complications, while Bappi Lahiri died earlier on Wednesday at the age of 69. The two musicians gave some evergreen songs to the country which will remain etched in the memories of their fans.

Let’s take a look at some of the songs where Bappi Lahiri and Lata Ji collaborated.

Dil Tha Akela

This romantic song picturised on Mithun Chakraborty and Ranjeeta is from the 1979 movie Suraksha. Composed and sung by Bappi Lahiri, the song also features Lata ji’s melodious voice.

Sooni Sej Saja Doon

From the 1981 movie Jyoti, this mellow track features Lata ji’s soothing voice. The song is composed by Bappi Lahiri and showcases his versatility as a musician who is more popularly known for his peppy disco tracks.

Thoda Resham Lagta Hai

This song happens to be one of the most popular collaborations between Bappi Lahiri and Lata ji. The song from the 1981 movie Jyoti which starred Hema Malini and Jeetendra is picturised on Aruna Irani. The dance track is written by Anand Bakshi. In the early aughts, the song was remixed by Indian composer Harry Anand as Kaliyon Ka Chaman and sung by Shaswati Phukan.

Saiyaan Bina

A melancholic track composed by Bappi Lahiri and sung by Lata ji and Bhupendra Singh, Saiyaan Bina is a soft and soothing melody. The song was part of the 1979 movie Aangan Ki Kali which starred Rakesh Roshan and Tollywood actress Lakshmi.

Aao Tumhen Chand Pe Le Jayen

A jolly lullaby is sung in the melodic voice of Lata Ji and Sushma Shrestha, this song is part of the 1975 movie Zakhmee. Composed by Bappi, the song is written by Gauhar Kanpuri. Zakhmee starred some of the notable actors of the Hindi cinema, Asha Parekh, Sunil Dutt, Rakesh Roshan, Reena Roy, Johnny Walker, and Helen.

What is your favourite track by Bappi Lahiri and Lata Mangeshkar?

