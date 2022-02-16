Bappi Lahiri Passes Away At 69, Funeral To Take Place On Thursday; Amul Pays A Moving Tribute

The news of Bappi Lahiri passing away rocked the country on Wednesday morning. The musician-singer was 69. The music icon died at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday night after suffering from a sleep-related breathing disorder. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 last year and also reportedly had other health issues. Many stars including Kajol, Shaan, Alka Yagnik, Rakesh Roshan, and Poonam Dhillon were seen making their way to Bappi Da’s house to pay their last respects. The funeral will take place on Thursday morning.

After the news of Bappi Da’s demise made the headline, tributes poured in from all corners. Popular dairy brand Amul too gave a fitting tribute to Bappi Da whose career spanned close to three decades. Their artworks featured two of his sides. The first picture seems to be from Bappi Da’s younger days, as the late singer is seen playing the keyboard. In the second picture, Bappi Da is seen in his renowned avatar, loaded with gold ornaments singing for his fans. Lots of speakers and disco balls have been displayed in the backdrop, as they represented the foot-tapping disco-themed songs written and crooned by the celebrated music artist.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt also made the headlines as she shared her Berlinale red carpet look on Instagram. The actress’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set for the world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. Ahead of the premiere, Alia took to Instagram and treated her fans to a series of pictures in which Alia looked captivating dressed in an all-white ensemble.

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu died on Tuesday, February 15, due to a road accident. He met with an accident at 8:30 pm and was rushed to the hospital immediately. However, he died on the way. Following his death, the late actor’s picture with his girlfriend Reena Rai celebrating Valentine’s Day together has gone viral. On Monday, Reena Rai took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture in which she posed with Deep. The couple appeared to be on a date night.

Dhanush shared his first post since he and his now-estranged wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture with his son Yathra. The father-son duo was seen spending time together in what appears to be in Ooty. Dhanush shared the picture with the caption, “Now, where have I seen this before?” It has been a month since Dhanush and Aishwaryaa informed fans that they’ve decided to part ways.

