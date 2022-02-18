Bappi Lahiri Promised His Doctor to Sing ‘Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost’ Post Recovery

On February 15, at 11:45 p.m., Bappi Lahiri departed for his heavenly abode, creating a void in the music industry that can never possibly be filled. While the world is still recovering from the loss of the undisputed Disco King of Bollywood, his doctor has now revealed that Bappi Da, as he was fondly called, used to sing for him.

Speaking to ETimes, Dr Deepak Namjoshi said, “Bappi da used to sing for me and tell me a lot of stories. He had promised to sing my favourite song, Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost from the film Aap Ki Khatir." On being asked about why the late musician’s voice had changed in recent times, Dr Namjoshi said that Bappi da used a machine for breathing at night, which often causes the throat to get dry, leading to a change in voice.

“For a long time, Bappi da suffered health problems. Yes, he contracted COVID in April 2021, but what has happened since then cannot be classified as a COVID-related problem. It was caused by his OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea) and a recent chest infection that had developed as a result of his weight. People who are obese are more likely to have OSA," he said. Asked whether Bappi Da had any liver, heart or kidney problems, the doctor said that nothing major of that sort had been diagnosed but also added that in OSA, organs are vulnerable to crash at any moment, especially the heart. He said that in all probability, it was his heart that crashed in the end.

The legendary musician’s final rites were performed when his son Bappa returned from Los Angeles with his wife on Thursday. Vidya Balan, Alka Yagnik, Shaan, Ila Arun, Lalit Pandit, Rupali Ganguly, and Mika Singh were among those who paid their respects at Bappi da's funeral.

