Bappi Lahiri Records Two Duets with Lady Gaga and Akon

Lady Gaga recently broke the internet by tweeting a phrase in Sanskrit. She posted the verse "Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu", which translates to English as "May all beings everywhere be happy and free, and may the thoughts, words, and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and to that freedom for all." However, this is not the only Indian connection the star has.

Singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri recently revealed that he has collaborated with the Born This Way singer on two duets. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, he said, "Yes, two duets, with her singing in English and me in Hindi in my inimitable style. We are now waiting for the release to be greenlit, hopefully by the year-end. I also collaborated with Akon two months ago. That song should also be out soon."

Lahiri has also collaborated with DJ duo The Martinez Brothers and Tech House star Jamie Jones on two tracks. One of them is titled Bappi. The Martinez Brothers have also remixed Jimmy Jimmy on the occasion of the composer's 50 years in the business. “It features a remix of my superhit song from Disco Dancer, 'Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy.' The British-Sri Lankan rapper M.I.A. used the same song in her 2007 album Kala and, a year later, it was also there in the climax scene of Adam Sandler-film, You Don’t Mess With The Zohan,” he shared.

Lahiri also added, "The song took a long time to record because I introduced disco beats in Indian Antara, to come up with an innovative sound. I also experimented with a new singer, Parvati Khan. But see, almost four decades later, people around the world are still playing it as a rare tribute to an Indian composer. I’m overwhelmed and feel proud to be accorded this honour.”

