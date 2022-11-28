Bappi Lahiri's Birth Anniversary: Postage Stamps In Honour Of Late Legendary Singer Announced

On late music icon Bappi Lahiri’s first birth anniversary on November 27, London’s World Book of Records (WBR) announced a special cover and postage stamp in his honour. The news was conveyed on behalf of Barrister Santosh Shukla (CEO, WBR) by music director Usmaan Khan (President of WBR, Mumbai) to the Lahiri family - Chitrani Lahiri, Rema Lahiri Bansal, Swastik Bansal and Govind Bansal - in the presence of journalist and media strategist Dr Anusha Srinivasan Iyer.

It was a very sensitive moment for the Lahiris as Chitrani, wife of the late musician, his daughter Rema and grandson Swastik received the letter bearing the news from the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communication, Government of India. “My father was my mentor, my teacher, my guide, my strength. He is gone too soon. It was so unexpected. We still feel his presence among us,” said an emotional Rema. Swastik, popularly known as RegoB – who is also a singer - cut a cake to mark his grandfather’s birth anniversary. He said, “I miss grandpa. Now I have to take the legacy forward and make him proud. I want his blessings always,” the late singer’s daughter said.

“I have known Bappi da for decades. His energy and his enthusiasm was always contagious. This stamp and cover is our small contribution to the legend.” Khan added, “We wanted to honour Bappi da when he was among us. It is unfortunate that we have to release it without his physical presence. We are glad his wife Chitrani Lahiri ji will receive it posthumously on his behalf. It is our honour to have known Bappi da and to learn so much from him,” Shukla remarked. He also expressed that WBR will host a ceremony to celebrate the issue of the postage stamp and the cover.

“Bappi da is a true synonym for not just music reinventing itself over decades but he also represented life in its resplendent glory. We wish Bappi da will smile at us from the heavens on the day WBR bestows this honour on him. This touching move by Santosh Shukla and Usmaan Khan is a befitting tribute to Bappi da,” averred Dr Iyer.

On a related note, the veteran musician passed away at the age of 69 on February 15 this year at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital as a result of obstructive sleep apnea, a condition he had been suffering from since 2021. His last Bollywood song was Bhankas, which was a part of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 (2020). His last on-screen presence was in the second season of Masaba Masaba, which was released after his death.

