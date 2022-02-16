Bappi Lahiri's Last Bollywood Song was a Remake for Baaghi 3 Starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor

Bappi Lahiri’s untimely death has left a void in the film and music industry of India. He was a singer, composer, record producer and politician, who breathed his last at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital today. He was 69. He had been in the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. However, his health deteriorated on Tuesday and he was brought to the hospital again, where he died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) before midnight. “He had multiple health issues," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, the director of the hospital, said.

Bappi Lahiri will always be credited for popularising disco music in India in the 80s and 90s and his songs still rule the hearts of many. In his career, he made tracks like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi in various movies of the late 1970s-80s.

His last work as a singer was the Bollywood song Bhankas from the 2020 film Baaghi 3. The lyrics of the song were given by Shabbir Ahmed and it was composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Bappi Lahiri co-sung the song with Dev Negi, Jonita Gandhi. It was a recreation of Bappi’s own song ‘Ek Aankh Maaru’ from the 1984 film Tohfa.

Bhankas featured lead actors Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor along with supporting actors Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande.

Baaghi 3 released in March, 2020, and the song Bhankas became an instant hit among cine-lovers. In the same year, Bappi Lahiri also sang the track Rum Pum Bum for the Telugu film Disco Raja. The movie, directed by Vi Anand, starred Ravi Teja in a dual role.

In his career, Bappi Lahiri sang songs for over 100 Hindi films and several Telugu films too.

Last year, Bappi Lahiri was treated for COVID-19. He had also shared a post stating that he had pre-registered for the COVID-19 vaccine.

