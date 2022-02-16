Bappi Lahiri's Last Instagram Post Reminds Us That 'Old is Always Gold'

Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri, who is credited for popularising the disco genre in the country, passed away at the age of 69 today. Bappi’s last Instagram post will remind us that “old is always gold." Earlier this week, the musician had shared a throwback picture of himself on his social media handle earlier on Monday.

The picture features a much, much younger version of Bappi da and highlighted his good old days. The picture also gave us a glimpse of Bappi’s fashion and style choices. Bappi da's last Instagram post features him in his quintessential sunglasses and sporting 70s hairstyle. Bappi’s love for gold jewellery is quite evident in the post as well. In the picture shared in black and white, the singer can be seen wearing jewelry on his arms and a few chains as well. Bappi had shared the post on Instagram along with the caption, “Old is always gold.”

Bappi passed away at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. The director of the hospital, Dr Deepak Namjoshi, told news agency PTI, “Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight.”

In his previous Instagram post, Bappi had paid tribute to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on February 6. Bappi had shared a throwback picture from his childhood, where he can be seen sitting on Lata ji’s lap. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Bappi addressed the iconic singer as his mother: “Maa.”

Bappi’s last appearance on television was on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15.

