»
1-min read

Barack and Michelle Obama to Produce Adaptation of Michael Lewis' Book on Trump Presidency

Michael Lewis' book The Fifth Risk is around the administration of the Donald Trump presidency.

IANS

Updated:May 1, 2019, 5:05 PM IST
Barack and Michelle Obama to Produce Adaptation of Michael Lewis' Book on Trump Presidency
Barack and Michelle Obama. (Image: Instagram/Michelle Obama)
Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama's production house will bring out an adaptation of Michael Lewis' The Fifth Risk, which is around the administration of the Donald Trump presidency.

Higher Ground Productions, the Obamas’ production company in partnership with Netflix, has unveiled an initial slate of projects, including this adaptation, reported variety.com.

A description of the series reads, "From Lewis, the author of The Big Short and Moneyball, and based on his book The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy, Fifth Risk, a non-fiction series, will portray the importance of unheralded work done by everyday heroes guiding our government and safeguarding our nation."

Other projects being helmed by the Obamas include a biopic on American reformer Frederick Douglass and a period drama set in the fashion world, penned by Callie Khouri.

The content comprises several scripted and unscripted projects as well as full-length features and documentaries for a range of audiences. The announcement includes seven projects that are in various different stages of development, to be released over the next several years.

