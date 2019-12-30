Barack Obama Shares Fleabag, Irishman, Parasite are His Favourite Shows and Movies of 2019

Former US President Barack Obama has shared his favourite movies and TV shows of 2019, and the list includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag season two, limited series Unbelievable, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho's class satire Parasite.

The list, which Obama shared on Twitter, features American Factory, a film from his own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. Apart from Fleabag and Unbelievable, Damon Lindelof's critically-acclaimed series Watchmen was also included in his top picks. This year's festival favourites -- Mati Diop's Atlantics Jia Zhangke's Palme d'Or nominee Ash Is Purest White, Colombian drug trade epic Birds of Passage, and German historical drama Transit -- appear on the list as well.

Olivia Wilde's Booksmart and Lulu Wang's The Farewell impressed Obama. He also recommended legal drama Just Mercy, Scarlett Johansson-Adam Driver's Marriage Story, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Diane, racing drama Ford v Ferrari and Sundance world cinema grand jury winner The Souvenir.

Next up are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019. Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. Here’s the full list: pic.twitter.com/PEcgwotcxm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2019

Earlier, the former President of The United States had also shared a list of his favorite books throughout the year. While mentioning them he had also stated that he would reveal his favourite music of the year too.

As we wind down 2019, I wanted to share with you my annual list of favourites that made the last year a little brighter. We’ll start with books today — movies and music coming soon. I hope you enjoy these as much as I did. pic.twitter.com/l5qTGkAPok — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 28, 2019

