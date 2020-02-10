Take the pledge to vote

Barack Obama's Netflix Documentary American Factory Wins Oscar

American Factory was acquired by Netflix in association with Higher Ground out of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Reuters

February 10, 2020
Barack Obama's Netflix Documentary American Factory Wins Oscar
File photo of former US President Barack Obama. (Image: Reuters)

American Factory, a Netflix film from Barack and Michelle Obama’s nascent production house chronicling what happened to a group of Ohio autoworkers laid off during the 2008 recession, won the Oscar for best documentary feature on Sunday.

The documentary, directed by filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, was the first release from Higher Ground Productions, a company the former U.S. president and first lady formed in 2018 in a multi-year collaboration with the Netflix streaming service.

The former POTUS took to Twitter to express his happiness at the win. "Congrats to Julia and Steven, the filmmakers behind American Factory, for telling such a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of wrenching economic change. Glad to see two talented and downright good people take home the Oscar for Higher Ground’s first release," he wrote.

American Factory was acquired by Netflix in association with Higher Ground out of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, where it was awarded the U.S. documentary directing prize.

The film, examining themes of economic dislocation and clashing cultures, traces the experience of workers in Moraine, Ohio, who lost their jobs at a shuttered General Motors factory only to be rehired six years later after the facility was converted into a Chinese-owned automotive glass plant.

American Factory triumphed over a field of contenders that included The Cave and For Sama, two documentaries about the civil war in Syria, as well as The Edge of Democracy, which chronicles the unraveling of two Brazilian presidencies, and Honeyland, about ancient beekeeping traditions in the mountains of Macedonia.

