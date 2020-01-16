Take the pledge to vote

Barbara Broccoli Addresses Lashana Lynch's Introduction In No Time To Die

Lashana Lynch will be appearing in No Time To Die as the new Agent 007, replacing Daniel Craig as the dangerous British spy.

January 16, 2020
The upcoming James Bond film titled No Time To Die is being seen as a potential blockbuster considering that it will be Daniel Craig's last outing as the British spy. But fans are also eager to see the introduction of a new protagonist in the form of Lashana Lynch.

Lynch will be appearing in the film as James Bond's replacement as the new Agent 007. This is contrary to what fans had first expected her role to be. When Lynch was first announced to be taking on Daniel Craig's mantle, fans expected her to be cast as a new female version of James Bond.

In a recent interview with Variety, producer Barbara Broccoli explained why this was not the case. "I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that."

Prior to Lynch, there had been speculations among fans that Idris Elba was being considered as the next James Bond to showcase diversity for the role.

Broccoli revealed that she and her brother Michael Wilson had started experimenting with the 'Bond formula' following Craig's casting. The actor had received a lot of controversy and backlash following his acting owing to his looks.

All previous Bond actors had black or brown hair and a particularly handsome face. So-called Bond fans pointed out that Craig did not fit those parameters with his blonde hair and gruff appearance. This had even led to the creation of the hashtag "Craig not Bond" on Twitter.  Nevertheless going by the producers' idea of introducing a woman to star in the franchise suggests such fans will not be satisfied with the future of the franchise anytime soon.

Lashana Lynch will make her James Bond debut in No Time To Die on April 10.

