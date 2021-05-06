Barkha Singh Recalls Tough Audition for Young Version of Kareena Kapoor's Role in Mujhse Dosti Karoge

Barkha Singh, who started her career as a child artist, has spoken about the tough audition rounds she had to go through to play a young Tina, Kareena Kapoor’s role in Mujhse Dosti Karoge. She revealed that there were 5 rounds of audition before she was chosen the role from among 600 to 700 children.

“It was a tough process. There were about 600-700 kids who auditioned for the role of young Tina, and I want there pretty chill after school, just in an attempt to make my mother buy me ice cream on the way. It just happened that I got it but I did give five rounds of auditions for that," she said.

“People sometimes still do remember it and especially one phrase, where we go like, ‘Tina… Pooja’. That kind of got stuck with the people, but thankfully now people recognise me for my more recent work," she told SpotboyE.

Mujhse Dosti Karoge was a coming-of-age romance film directed by Kunal Kohli and produced by Yash Raj Films. It stars Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor, and became popular for its music.

