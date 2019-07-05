Barun Sobti and Pashmeen Manchanda Become Parents to a Baby Girl
According to the reports, Barun Sobti and his wife welcomed their first child, a baby girl, around 5 days back.
Image of Barun Sobti and Pashmeen Manchanda, courtesy of Instagram
TV actor Barun Sobti, who earned fame with his TV show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, has welcomed a baby girl with his wife Pashmeen Manchanda. According to the reports published in SpotBoyE, the actor and his wife welcomed their first child, a baby girl, around 5 days back. However, the couple has decided to keep the news low-profile for now and hasn’t shared any details.
It was in the month of May, when Barun and Pashmeen celebrated the baby shower. The couple looked much in love as they got ready to welcome their first baby. The actor shared a series of photos from the baby shower ceremony, where he could be seen all smiles with his wife. The celebration was attended by Barun’s co-star in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, including Daljeet Kaur and Sanaya Irani.
Talking about the experience of becoming a father a month ago, Barun told Hindustan Times, “I am exhausted as I have been shooting and running around and taking care of my wife. But I am happy. Right now, we are both taking one day at a time instead of thinking too much about what will happen when the baby comes and other such kind of questions.”
Barun married his childhood sweetheart Pashmeen in 2010. Their love story started in school. The actor has acted in quite a number of TV shows, including Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Tanhaiyaan.
